Real Madrid “not in a hurry” to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid’s interest in signing Kylian Mbappe has been reignited over the last couple of weeks, following the 24-year-old’s admission regarding his Paris Saint-Germain future.

Mbappe remarked that he has no intention of signing a new contract at the French champions, meaning that he will be free to leave next summer when his current deal expires.

However, PSG now want to sell Mbappe this summer because they want to lose him on a free, and their asking price is reported to be in the region of €180-200m.

Real Madrid are not interested in paying this amount, and according to Relevo, they are prepared to wait until next year in order to sign Mbappe on a free transfer. Florentino Perez is also prepared to make the French international the highest paid player in world football, as a result of the funds Real Madrid would save from signing him for no transfer fee.

It would be a sensational piece of business to sign Mbappe for free, but Real Madrid will surely be mindful of him changing his mind over a move, which he did during the 2021-22 season.

Image via Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images