Real Madrid announce agreement with Toni Kroos over new contract

Real Madrid have secured the renewal of German midfielder Toni Kroos. The 33-year-old was out of contract at the end of the month, but will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least another year.

Kroos had admitted that he was toying with the idea of retiring at the end of this season, but in recent months it had become clear that he was going to remain at the club. Before the end of the season, Kroos even joked that he was waiting for the deal to be sealed before he went on holiday.

Toni Kroos has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal. 12 more months of masterclasses.pic.twitter.com/FWtu15WFiB — Football España (@footballespana_) June 21, 2023

Real Madrid announced the deal on Wednesday morning, and will have the pleasure of Kroos’ performances for another season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It is thought that the presence of Carlo Ancelotti has been important to his continuity, as well as the fact that he continued to play in the key matches last season.

While Kroos has often been left out of highlight reels, his metronomic passing often sees him dominate competitions statistically, and help Los Blancos to dominate games too. Few midfielders are as perfect in possession as Kroos, although he will have plenty of competition for minutes this season, with Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos and Fede Valverde all competing in midfield.