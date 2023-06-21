Real Betis renew goalkeeper as number one competition looks set to continue

Real Betis have handed another one-year deal to veteran Claudio Bravo, who extends his stay in Andalusia.

Bravo, 40, will spend a fourth season at the Benito Villamarin under compatriot Manuel Pellegrini. The vastly experienced Chilean has been competing with Rui Silva since the Portuguese arrived, although the latter was used more by Pellegrini this season.

The two of them shared duties, with Bravo playing the majority of the cup games. Bravo made 21 appearances, conceding 22 goals and kept 6 clean sheets. Although Bravo played nearly 2,000 minutes, Silva played around 57% of the minutes Betis played last season.

Pellegrini is said to value his leadership qualities, something that will become even more prominent with the absence of Joaquin Sanchez for the first time in nearly a decade.

No doubt the deal is of a team-friendly nature too. Betis are struggling with their salary limit, and have been forced to look for more cost-effective alternatives in recent seasons.