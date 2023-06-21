Real Betis close to signing one Premier League star, two others offered contracts

Real Betis are hoping to build on their sixth place finish in LaLiga during the 2022-23 season, as they look to break into the face for the Champions League places over the next few years.

However, there will be something of a rebuild this summer. With Victor Ruiz and Joaquin having already departed, and William Carvalho close to leaving for Saudi Arabia, replacements will be required by new Sporting Director Ramon Planes.

The former Barcelona man has been making moves. According to Relevo, Betis have agreed a deal to sign Marc Roca on loan from Leeds United. The 26-year-old is likely to replace Carvalho in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad.

Planes hasn’t stopped there, as Betis have also submitted a contract offer to Wolves’ Adama Traore, while one is also being readied for Ayoze Perez, who spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Los Verdiblancos from Leicester City.

Real Betis will hope to tie up all three deals as soon as possible, as their preparations continue for next season.