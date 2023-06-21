Prosecutor’s Office will not investigate Joan Laporta as part of El Caso Negreira

Although there has been little media coverage on it over the last few weeks, El Caso Negreira continues to be an important topic in Spanish football.

Currently, there are multiple investigations currently going on into Barcelona’s alleged relationship with Enriquez Negreira, ex-Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees in Spain.

The Prosecutor’s Office is one of those investigating the matter, as they look at Barcelona regarding alleged “continuous sporting corruption”. As part of the charges, former Presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu’s involvement is also being looked at.

While Rosell and Bartomeu are being looked at, current President Joan Laporta will not be, according to Relevo, despite a compliant being filled against the 61-year-old by an individual, known as Miguel A.P., which the Prosecutor’s Office has opposed.

While Barcelona’s relationship with Negreira was claimed to have been ongoing during Laporta’s first tenure as President (between 2003 and 2010), the statute of limitations for an investigation into that time has expired.

Laporta have vehemently denied that Barcelona are guilty of any crimes during El Caso Negreira, but it remains to be seen whether the Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation, which is still ongoing, finds this to be the case.

