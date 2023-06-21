Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Luis Suarez on the verge of premature retirement

Uruguayan veteran Luis Suarez may well have scored his last goal in anger. The 36-year-old, currently playing for Gremio, is struggling with a knee injury.

According to Esporte GZH via MD, Suarez continues to have knee issues, which have impeded him from playing without pain of late. As a result, he is considering retirement. Suarez joined Gremio last December after a brief spell at Nacional in his native Uruguay. He took a one-year deal with Gremio, just over the border in Porto Alegre.

Suarez has shown he still has plenty to give for the Tricolor Gaucho, scoring 11 goals and 8 assists in 25 games for Gremio, including some rather spectacular efforts.

It would be a sad way for Suarez to go out, not on his own terms, having given so much to the game. Suarez will go down not only has perhaps Uruguay’s best ever forward, but also one of the best number nines ever to grace La Liga, whenever he retires.

