Getafe make second signing of the summer from Real Sociedad

Getafe have made their second signing of the summer, exercising a buy option on Portu. The versatile wide player joins permanently from Real Sociedad after spending last season on loan in Madrid. This comes after Omar Alderete’s move from Hertha Berlin was also made permanent.

Portu will sign a three-year deal with Los Azulones, for whom he made 37 appearances and gave 4 assists this season, helping to keep them up on the final day of the season.

El futbolista murciano firma con la entidad para las tres próximas temporadas 🙌#PortuAzulón | #VamosGeta — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) June 21, 2023

Before this season, he had spent the previous three seasons at La Real, racking up 137 appearances and providing 18 goals. His move is worth around €3.5m, and Portu’s contract will tie him over until he reaches the age of 34.

During the past season, Portu’s natural role of winger or wide forward was unavailable, and thus he was often converted into a wing-back by Quique Sanchez Flores, playing in a 5-3-2. Jose Bordalas appears as if he will continue in the managerial role, and generally favours four at the back, so Portu may once again be used further forward next season.