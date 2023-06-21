Getafe lining up replacements as Real Madrid circle new shot-stopper

Getafe are getting their ducks in a row should they lose starting goalkeeper David Soria to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are keeping an eye on a back-up goalkeeper for Thibaut Courtois, with the incumbent Andriy Lunin expected to leave in search of first-team football this summer.

It appears the goalkeeper they are keen on is Soria. The 30-year-old has plenty of experience in La Liga, is unlikely to to cost too much, and also has the attraction of having come through the system at Real Madrid – he will count towards their home-grown quota in UEFA competitions.

According to Cadena Cope, one of the options they are interested in is 36-year-old Vicente Guaita, who is currently at Crystal Palace. Guaita previously spent four seasons at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Meanwhile Diario AS claim that their priority is Fernando Pacheco. He too came through the system at Real Madrid, and built a good reputation at Alaves over seven years before moving to Almeria last summer. Things did not go to plan though, and in January Pacheco moved to Espanyol.

There he suffered his second consecutive relegation, and Getafe may try to extract Pacheco from Espanyol. His move cost Espanyol €2.2m, and they might want to recoup most of that.

Pacheco was close to making his senior Spain debut a couple of seasons ago such was his shot-stopping prowess. While he did not enjoy a good season this time round, he was one of the key reasons Alaves had remained in La Liga as long as they did.