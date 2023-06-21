Florentino Perez draws up familiar shortlist for Carlo Ancelotti replacement including Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid are already planning for the post-Carlo Ancelotti era, even if there is little certainty over his future.

The Italian has a contract until 2024, and while few expected him to continue beyond that date as it was, the heavy interest from the Brazilian national team has ensured that Florentino Perez has already started looking at alternatives 12 months ahead of time. Some say Ancelotti has already committed to the Brazil job for that summer.

As per Sport, Perez currently has three names on his shortlist for the job, if and when Ancelotti leaves. Two familiar faces are on it in Roma manager Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane, who is currently without a club. Neither are particularly inspired choices, but both have enjoyed success at the Santiago Bernabeu, although the latter has far more to boast about.

The name that may excite Madridistas a little more, and supposedly the one that sits atop that list, is Xabi Alonso. Set to begin his first full season with Bayer Leverkusen, last campaign he took over with die Werkself second from bottom and secured a sixth-place finish, as well as taking them to the Europa League semi-final against Roma.

Alonso is regarded as one of the most promising managers in the game, and has been successful with Real Madrid’s youth sides, as well as Real Sociedad B previously.

Perhaps significantly, Raul Gonzalez is not on that list. He may feel he has to take a similar path to Alonso if he wants to be in the running for the big job at the Bernabeu. Currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla with a shot at promotion, he has been linked with an exit, but has recently said he would love to stay at Real Madrid.

