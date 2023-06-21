Fabrizio Romano provides update on Joao Felix future as move goes quiet

Former Chelsea forward Joao Felix is back to square one this summer, and it appears as if neither he nor Atletico Madrid are close to a solution.

Back in December, Felix was clear that he needed to leave for the good of his career, as he struggled to fulfil his potential. After a decent start to his career at Chelsea, and some positive statements about how much he was enjoying working under then manager Graham Potter, it appeared as if he might succeed in London.

Yet his form dropped off in the second half of the season, and having gone back to Atletico Madrid, there is little clarity on where his future may lie.

Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside that Chelsea was not an option.

“Chelsea are not working on Joao as things stand, no.”

“Atletico Madrid are very open: if good bid arrives, they are open to sell. Otherwise, he will have new opportunity under Simeone as he extended his contract 6 months ago. Nothing is advanced with any club yet, I’m guessing this is one for July or August,” he explained on his Substack column.

That information was backed up by El Pais, who say that there is an open acknowledgement that Felix and Simeone would rather the Portuguese go elsewhere, but a stay is not ruled out.

🚨| Although both Diego Simeone and João Félix want the player not to be on the team for the next season, if João stays, he will start as a last option due to pure professionalism to prove himself to Cholo for the next season. 🇦🇷🇵🇹 [@elpais_deportes] pic.twitter.com/VmuNX8BUDp — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 21, 2023

Felix has a contract for another four seasons, with his current deal expiring in 2027. That gives Los Colchoneros plenty of security in terms of shopping Felix, or hopefully regaining some of his market value either on loan or at the Metropolitano. However the 23-year-old will likely be operating in less than ideal circumstances next season. Any top club willing to take a chance on Felix will likely require him to prove himself and earn a starting spot, rather than be giving a chance in the first XI from the off, as might have been the case one or two seasons ago.