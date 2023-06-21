Complications arising in Chelsea’s pursuit of Villarreal starlet Nicolas Jackson

Over the last couple of weeks, it has been reported that Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Nicolas Jackson, Villarreal’s exciting young Senegalese forward.

Jackson, who scored nine goals in the last eight matches of the 2022-23 season, has a €35m release clause in his Villarreal contract, and Chelsea have signalled their intention to pay this amount.

However, this is where problems have started to arise. Relevo have reported that Villarreal want Chelsea to activate Jackson’s release clause, but the Premier League giants would rather pay the fee in instalments.

For Villarreal to be okay with this, they would require a sell-on clause to be implemented in Jackson’s deal with Chelsea, which would net them further funds if the 21-year-old were to leave Stamford Bridge in the future.

Jackson is desperate to make the move to Chelsea, but negotiations are threatening to collapse if both clubs continue to be unrelenting in their negotiations.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea or Villarreal do decide to give in to the demands of the other side. If not, there is a strong chance that Jackson’s dream move to the Premier League will be on hold.