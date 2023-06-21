Barcelona youngster opens up on summer exit – “They understood and supported me”

This summer, Barcelona will lose two exciting young players: Ilias Akhomach and Victor Barbera. Both players were highly rated at the club, but the decision has been made for them to depart at the end of their contracts.

Ilias’ next destination is unknown, while Barbera is set to join Belgian giants Club Brugge. The latter opened up on his Barcelona exit to Relevo, where he revealed that the club have been very supportive of his decision.

“Both Barca and I thought that this was going to help me to improve. It was my decision, but they understood me and in the end supported me in leaving.

“It’s a long process of doubting and meditating a lot and thinking it was going to be the best thing for me. In the end, I decided the best thing for me was to leave.”

Barbera failed to break into the first team under Xavi Hernandez, and he will look to revitalise his career away from Barcelona, in a move that should be very promising for the 18-year-old striker.