Barcelona sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer from Manchester City

Barcelona have completed the signing of Ilkay Gundogan, who will join the club on the 1st of July when his contract at Manchester City comes to an end.

According to MD, the deal has not been done, with just official confirmation to come. The German international has agreed a two-year contract, with Barcelona having the option to extend by a further year. Gundogan underwent medical tests in Munich on Tuesday, after which he met Mateu Alemany to sign on the dotted line.

Gundogan has rejected the renewal offer from Man City, as well as a further proposal from Arsenal, in order to sign for Barcelona, who are confident of being able to register him with LaLiga, which was a sticking point during negotiations.

Gundogan joins Inigo Martinez and Mikayil Faye in having agreed to join Barcelona this summer, although only the latter has been officially confirmed by the LaLiga champions. Vitor Roque is also close to signing from Atletico Paranaense.

Nevertheless, there is a confidence that they will be finalised in the very near future, which will be very exciting for Barcelona supporters all across the world.