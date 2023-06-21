Barcelona preparing to sell first team defender this summer for just €10m

Barcelona are pressing ahead with plans to improve Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad. Having already agreed to sign Mikayil Faye and Inigo Martinez, they have now closed a deal with Ilkay Gundogan.

Further arrivals are planned, but significant sales must also be made in order to be able to register all of their new signings before the end of the transfer window.

Several fringe players, including Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti have been made available for transfer by Barcelona, while there has also been talk of letting Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Franck Kessie leave.

Diario AS have now reported that Barcelona will allow Eric Garcia to leave. With Martinez joining, the former Manchester City defender will drop down the pecking order further under Xavi, and the club are keen to cash in.

Barcelona are prepared to listen to offers of €10m for Garcia, who has attracted interest from Inter Milan. Given the promise that the 22-year-old arrived with, it is a very small fee that the LaLiga champions are asking for, which certainly underlines his standing at the club.