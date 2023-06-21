Barcelona interest in Tottenham midfielder gaining traction after internal approval

Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has rarely been in the same place for two years in a row, and it looks as if that will be the case once more this summer.

Lo Celso finished his latest loan move at Villarreal at the end of the season, and as far as is known, will not return for a third. Rather he will head back to Tottenham Hotspur. Ange Postecoglou has taken the reins at Spurs, and while he may not have yet passed judgement on Lo Celso, the 27-year-old is expected to be available this summer.

According to MD, he is increasingly appreciated in Can Barca. Barcelona are keen to bring him in this summer, and feel that either a cut-price permanent deal or another loan is possible, given Los Celso has not been considered important by Spurs for some time.

They feel that Lo Celso would meet Xavi Hernandez’s request of bringing in a midfielder that can provide the final pass to their forwards, without hitting their fragile transfer budget too hard. The two sides are also in negotiations for Clement Lenglet, something that could influence their attempts to bring in Lo Celso.

Barcelona were a different side with and without Pedri last season, and a major part of that is his ability to be decisive in the final third of the pitch. Currently he is the only midfielder that many Cules feel is capable of opening the opposition up from central areas, something Lo Celso would help with.