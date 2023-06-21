Barcelona ignoring Xavi Hernandez transfer demand

Following the end of the season, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez could not have been any clearer that their priority for the summer had to be a major addition in the pivot position, in order to replace Sergio Busquets. However it appears the message did not get through to the club.

As per Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona have put their search for a pivot on hold. They are awaiting the response of Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan to their contract offer, and as things stand, cannot afford to go after a pivot with any significant cost attached. Instead they are focusing efforts on moving other players on, which would down the line aid in that effort.

Juanmarti goes on to detail that Barcelona are scouring the market for someone that they could bring in at a bargain price, or on loan, but that one way or another, it will take several weeks to resolve the matter.

While Gundogan has played as the deepest midfielder before, it is thought that Xavi wants the German to play further forward alongside Pedri. If that is indeed the case, then the Blaugrana would directly be going against his wishes in bringing in Gundogan ahead of the Busquets replacement Xavi so desires. The Blaugrana coach also said that the player coming in had to be of ‘high, high quality.’

Given the lack of movement in the market for Barcelona, it looks unlikely that at any point they will be in a position to put down a major fee for a pivot. Thus it looks as if Xavi will have to go without his number wish – at the very least, it has fallen from the top of the priority list.