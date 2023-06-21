Barcelona hoping to generate funds from sale of five former players this summer

Having had their viability plan approved by LaLiga recently, Barcelona can now press ahead with plans to sign players this summer. However, funds must be generated before all of these arrivals can be registered.

Every little will help Barcelona solve their financial issues, and while they are looking to sell their own players in order to be able to register new signings, they could also be paid for the sale of some of their former players.

As per MD, there are five notable stars that could leave this summer, which would allow Barcelona to generate additional funds.

The most likely is Jean-Clair Todibo, with the Nice defender attracting interest from Premier League sides. Barcelona have a 20% sell-on clause, which could net them up as much as €10m. Philippe Coutinho could also leave Aston Villa, and the LaLiga champions would receive 50% of any fee.

Malcom, who has been thriving with Zenit St-Petersburg, could be on his way out of the Russian giants, and Barcelona retain a 7.5% sell-on, while they have a 10% one with Ferran Jutgla, who has been linked with a move away from Club Brugge.

Finally, Ilaix Moriba could leave RB Leipzig having fallen out of favour there, and if he does depart on a permanent basis, Barcelona would receive 10% of the fee.

Barcelona will certainly be hoping to sell at least a couple of these players move on this summer, and for significant fees too, as they look to continue improving their precarious financial situation.