Barcelona getting closer to completing first sale of summer transfer window

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market so far. Having already completed the signing of young defender Mikayil Faye, they have now agreed terms with both Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan to join from next month.

However, the latter two are likely to be made to wait for their registration with LaLiga, as Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill before new signings can be official registered. This could complicate signings, especially in the case of Gundogan.

Despite this, Barcelona are making moves to offload deadwood. According to Sport, they are advancing in negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over the permanent sale of Clement Lenglet, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at the Premier League side.

Progress was made in a meeting on Tuesday, although there is still some way to go before a deal can be finalised. This is not ideal for Barcelona, who are desperate to secure Lenglet’s departure before the end of this month. Spurs are not believed to be in a great rush to tie things up.

Spurs have submitted a €5m offer for Lenglet, which is below Barcelona’s valuation of the French defender. However, they may need to lower their expectations if they want to finalise the sale before the start of July.