Barcelona confident of being able to register Ilkay Gundogan as deal nears

Barcelona are in the closing stages of getting a deal for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan done, according to multiple reports coming out of Catalonia.

On Wednesday it was reported first that Gundogan had given the green light for a deal, but wanted to see that Barcelona could register his contract before signing on the line. The Blaugrana are restricted in the moves they can make, as they are over their salary limit, and only able to use 40% of their savings and sales for new players.

Yet MD say that, like with Lionel Messi, the club are confident they can get his contract registered. They claim that a deal could be completed in the coming hours.

🚨💣 Barcelona are very optimistic regarding Gündogan and the signing could be completed TODAY. There'll be no problems with his registration. @RogerTorello 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/BUCocw6YmG — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 21, 2023

Diario AS deny both of those claims, saying that Gundogan has still not taken a decision, but that Barcelona are more optimistic about a deal than they have been in recent days.

🚨💣 Barça have not yet received the YES from Gündogan, but the feelings are more optimistic than the last days. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 21, 2023

Given the fact that Barcelona were confident they could register Messi’s contract, but the Argentine turned them down due to doubts over their ability to do so, that would suggest such claims should be taken with a pinch of salt. However it is equally clear that within Can Barca there is a feeling the deal is likely.