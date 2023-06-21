Atletico Madrid, Sevilla emerge as leading candidates to sign €10m-rated Real Mallorca star

Both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are keen to improve their right back options this summer. The latter want someone who can compete with Nahuel Molina, while Los Nervionenses are looking to replace Gonzalo Montiel, who has asked to leave the Europa League champions.

Both clubs are interested in signing Pablo Maffeo from Mallorca, according to Estadio Deportivo (via MD). The 25-year-old is a vital part of Javier Aguirre’s plans at the Balearic club, where he contributed two goals and two assists in 37 appearances during the 2022-23 season.

However, Maffeo is expected to be available for around €10m, which could be a bargain for a player still with his prime years ahead of him. The asking price is unlikely to deter Atletico and Sevilla from pursuing a move.

It remains to be seen whether either Atletico Madrid or Sevilla do step up their pursuit of Maffeo. Both sides certainly appear to be eager to secure the signing.