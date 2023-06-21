Atletico Madrid planning to offer Diego Simeone renewal in coming months

Atletico Madrid have decided they will offer what many regard to be their greatest coach of all time a new contract.

According to El Pais, majority shareholder Miguel Angel Gil Marin told Simeone about their plans to do so towards the end of May, before the end of the season.

This summer transfer window Atletico Madrid plan to make minro adjustments to their squad, before beginning negotiations over a new deal for ‘El Cholo’. They will look at a contract of one or two years, with an option for a further year.

💣🚨| BREAKING: Atlético Madrid’s idea is to renew Diego Simeone’s contract once the squad is closed with the new signings and departures. The coach is aware of it. [@elpais_deportes] pic.twitter.com/i5v03kB07B — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 21, 2023

Ahead of the World Cup, Simeone had come in for as much scrutiny as he has ever had at Atletico as manager, with Los Rojiblancos sitting 5th in the table. Atletico also crashed out of the Champions League after finishing fourth in their group for the first time ever.

Atleti then put together a remarkable turnaround in La Liga however, becoming the best team of the second half of the season, and nearly nipping Real Madrid to second place, which restored confidence in him.

Simeone is currently out of contract in the summer of 2024, and many had wondered, especially earlier in the season, whether he might call time on his cycle. Atletico clearly feel it is not over yet.

Currently Simeone is the highest-paid manager in the world, but with Atleti possessing fewer resources than when that deal was signed, it seems likely he would be asked to take a pay cut.