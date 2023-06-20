Yannick Carrasco’s possible Barcelona arrival would depend on sale of 23-year-old forward

Yannick Carrasco has been linked with a move to Barcelona for the last few months, ever since reports emerged that a clause had been established allowing the LaLiga champions to sign the Belgian from Atletico Madrid for a set fee, believed to be in the region of €19m.

However, Barcelona have cooled their interest in Carrasco of late because of financial reasons, with other targets being prioritised by Mateu Alemany and Deco at this moment in time.

A move later in the summer has not been completely ruled out, and according to MD, Barcelona will move for Carrasco if they are able to sell Ferran Torres. They are prepared to listen to offers for the 23-year-old, although he is unwilling to leave this summer, which could complicate matters.

Carrasco had an excellent second half of the 2022-23 season with Atletico Madrid, where he only has one year left on his contract. However, a renewal cannot be ruled out, with Diego Simeone keen to retain the service of the 29-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona do move for Carrasco later this summer, but at the moment, there is not likely to be any movement.