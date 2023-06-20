Two Premier League clubs willing to meet Fiorentina asking price for Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat was one of the breakout stars from the 2022 World Cup, and with just a year remaining on his Fiorentina deal, it is no suprise that he has options to move on.

According to the latest reports from Spain and Morocco, Amrabat prefers to move to La Liga this summer. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are the two names that have been linked, although the former looks more likely.

However it appears that either Atletico will have to increase their spending limit, or they will have to persuade Fiorentina to take less money than they could get elsewhere. Giacomo Iacobellis says that Liverpool and Newcastle United are the only two sides willing to meet their €30m asking price for the 26-year-old.

🟣🟣 Situación #Amrabat: los únicos dos clubes dispuestos a pagar los 30M que pide la #Fiorentina ahora mismo son #LiverpoolFC y #NewcastleUnited. El jugador sigue dando la prioridad al #FCBarcelona o al #AtleticoMadrid. Días claves @TuttoMercatoWeb — Giacomo Iacobellis (@giaco_iaco) June 20, 2023

The figures being mentioned in Spain are closer to €20m. Atletico and Barcelona both seem keen to bring in a deeper midfielder this summer, but Los Colchoneros currently look as if they may be a better fit. The Blaugrana want a replacement for Sergio Busquets, and while Amrabat has many attributes, the two are not similar. Whether Atletico can see off interest from the Premier League is another matter.