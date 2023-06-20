Sevilla settle on Sporting Director after two of three choices fall through

Sevilla look as if they will speed up the arrival of a Sporting Director this week, with their main option becoming increasingly clear.

Osasuna Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez has rejected an offer from Sevilla, in part because he would have wanted to bring his staff with him – Los Nervionenses wanted to keep the existing structure in place. In April, Braulio told Football España that he was happy in Pamplona, as he is unlikely to enjoy the same backing elsewhere.

Meanwhile Rayo Vallecano Sporting Director David Cobeno has also been mentioned as their second choice, but the fact that Rayo were not willing to lower his release clause to the 400k offer they had in mind. Currently, his release clause is around €1.5m, as per Relevo.

While Sevilla have been in contact with Girona chief Quique Carcel, their main option looks to be former Leeds United Sporting Director Victor Orta. With their other options falling by the wayside, it looks as if negotiations with Orta will pick up pace.

Orta worked alongside Monchi at Sevilla before going out on his own, and he did sterling work with Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa, but struggled to replicate that success over the past two seasons.

Whomever comes in, they have a sizeable job on their hands. Despite their Europa League win, Sevilla have an aging squad, and a number of players returning on loan. They will be keen to cut the size of their squad and look to bring in more quality for a proper European challenge next season under Jose Luis Mendilibar.