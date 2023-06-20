Sevilla closing in on signing of Spanish international as €3.5m clause is activated

On Tuesday, Sevilla confirmed Victor Orta as their new Sporting Director, replacing the long-standing Monchi, who left to join Aston Villa last week.

Orta has only officially been in the job for a few hours, but he is already closing in on his first signing, and it is a player that he is very familiar with.

According to El Partidazo de COPE, Sevilla are set to sign Rodrigo Moreno from Leeds United, having activated his €3.5m relegation release clause.

💥 Informa @fjbautista 🔜 Rodrigo Moreno muy cerca de cerrar su llegada al @SevillaFC 👉🏽 La llegada de Víctor Orta le avala ⤵️ El delantero internacional español llegaría libre del Leeds al descender 💰 Solo les separa ultimar su ficha que es de 3,5M 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/GuE1tRDKXO — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 20, 2023

Rodrigo, who helped Spain win the UEFA Nations League at the weekend, is expected to complete the move to the Europa League winners over the next few weeks. He can play on either wing, as well as through the middle as a central striker.

It is a shrewd piece of business from Sevilla to sign Rodrigo, who scored 13 goals in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season. The 32-year-old will provide quality and experience from next season and beyond.