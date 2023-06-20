Robert Lewandowski could decide to end his career at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has had a fantastic start to his Barcelona career. He scored 33 goals in all competitions in the 2022-23 season, 23 of which were in LaLiga, which ensured he took home the Pichichi.

Despite being 34, Lewandowski shows no signs of slowing down, and Barcelona will likely count on him for some time to come. His current deal expires in three years, and the Polish forward has no intention of leaving before then, as per Sport.

“It is very possible that I will finish my career in Barcelona, where my family and I feel very comfortable.

“Only after my contract ends, I will start asking myself if I want to keep playing. Saudi Arabia? Today I am happy in Barcelona. I feel like I’m at a club that suits me. So I want to fulfil my contract there.”

Lewandowski will be 37 by the time his Barcelona contract expires, by which he may decide to hang up his boots. However, he will still feel like he can play at the highest level until then.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images