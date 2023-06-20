Report from Madrid denies Carlo Ancelotti-Brazil agreement

Rarely has a national side been so open about its desire to appoint a manager as Brazil are being with Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has a year left on his deal at Real Madrid, but the Selecao are seemingly willing to wait for him.

The news was broken in Brazil that Ancelotti had agreed to join the Canarinha at the end of his contract in 2024 on Monday.

However Diario AS deny those reports, and claim that Ancelotti remains committed to Los Blancos. Their information is that Ancelotti did meet with the CBF, and thanked them for their interest, but told them that he could not have his mind elsewhere while managing Real Madrid.

It would be in the interest of Real Madrid to brief something of the sort, and equally, it may be that while there is no agreement, Brazil might have walked away confident they will have one. Ancelotti may very well have said as much, but perhaps the CBF came away with the tacit understanding that he would do so once his commitment with Real Madrid was fulfilled.