Real Mallorca announce ownership change as ex-Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver leaves power

Real Mallorca have announced a change in ownership after a group of investors led by Andy Kohlberg announced they had acquired the majority of shares from previous owner Robert Sarver.

Sarver, who previously owned NBA side Phoenix Suns, had been forced to sell the Suns after public and company pressure. He had been found guilty of racist and mysoginist behaviour in the workplace.

Kohlberg, who was already part of the ownership structure, has now bought out Sarver, and will become President of the entity. Heading up a retirement homes business in the USA, Kohlberg was previously a tennis player and has had roles at the Suns and in the ATP too. Marca say that Steve Nash and Stuart Holden remain shareholders.

Kohlberg goes on to say that the business and sporting structure will remain in tact, with Alfonso Diaz and Pablo Ortells leading them.

Real Mallorca have been bought over by a group of investors led by Andy Kohlberg. Previous ownership Robert Sarver has sold the majority shares. #RCDMallorca pic.twitter.com/dm1s8ygg0q — Football España (@footballespana_) June 20, 2023

Sarver said the following of his seven-year spell at Mallorca.

“My time at the club has been immensely rewarding. Thinking about our achievements, such as securing a position in La Liga, fills me with pride. We have made significant investments in the stadium and in other areas of the club, always keeping in mind the best interests for RCD Mallorca. I extend my sincere thanks to the city, the fans and the club’s employees for their unwavering commitment and dedication.”

It does not appear as if this will see too much material change at the club, although little is certain at this stage. The message coming from Kohlberg was one of stability, despite the large change.