Real Madrid will have one natural number nine next season, by the name of Joselu Mato.

That is according to the latest coming out of the Spanish capital, as reported by Marca. They say that Los Blancos have no plans to add to their attacking options next season, and will use what they have in attack.

Their plan is to wait until Kylian Mbappe to be available as a free agent again, with no intentions of spending exorbitant fees on a forward this summer. While nothing is ruled out, it appears that at the very least, Real Madrid are not planning for the arrival of either Mbappe or Harry Kane.

Counting Joselu, Real Madrid have Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Diaz and Fede Valverde totalling for five attacking option. The Madrid daily expect Rodrygo to compete with Joselu through the middle come season.

It goes just how far President Florentino Perez has changed his approach if this is to be the case, that it is even comprehensible that Real Madrid might begin the season without a glamorous striker.

That said, if Real Madrid were intent on bringing in a forward before the end of the window, br¡efing that they do not need one would be the smart play.