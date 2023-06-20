Neymar Junior wants Barcelona return, loan move emerges as possible option

Barcelona were desperate to re-sign Lionel Messi this summer, with the Argentine’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring at the end of this month. However, they have since missed out, with Messi instead set to make the move to Inter Miami.

Having missed out on one PSG forward, Barcelona could have the chance to re-sign another, with Neymar Junior having stated his desire to return to his former club this summer, according to Sport.

PSG want to get rid of Neymar, and the Brazilian’s preferred choice is Barcelona, although the LaLiga champions are not convinced by the move for a number of reasons.

Barcelona’s financial situation means that facilitating a move is extremely unlikely, unless Neymar takes a significant pay cut. As well as this, the club has other priorities in the transfer market.

However, a loan move is a possible option, and would be the only realistic way in which Neymar would return to Catalonia this summer. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona look into this, but it’s very unlikely.