Marcelino Garcia Toral in negotiations for Ligue 1 move

Asturian manager Marcelino Garcia Toral is in talks with Olympique Marseille over their managerial vacancy, according to the latest reports.

The former Valencia manager was expected to take over the Spain job last December after Luis Enrique left, but the surprise appointment of Luis de la Fuente left him without a job for all of last season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, OM are in talks to bring in Marcelino for the departed Igor Tudor. It would continue Marseille’s habit of appointing latin or hispanic coaches.

Negotiations between Marcelino and OM continue — talks underway in order to reach an agreement this week. 🚨🔵 #OM More to follow. https://t.co/TqR0exN1GH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

Romano believes an agreement might be found over the next week, as time ticks on. RadioMarca say that Celta Vigo also contacted him about their vacant position, but it appears as if Celta will go in different direction.

Marcelino has a stellar track record of achievement, and while his intense methods tend to have a short shelf life, he has secured trophies in each of his last two positions at Athletic Club and Valencia. Neither have managed to hit the same heights since he left.