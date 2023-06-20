Luka Modric has “Saudi Arabia clause” in his new Real Madrid contract

Luka Modric’s future at Real Madrid has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few months, following reports that an unnamed Saudi Arabian club have submitted a contract proposal to the 37-year-old.

Modric is still currently mulling over the offer, with a decision expected in the near future following the conclusion of his involvement with Croatia at the UEFA Nations League.

Sport have revealed that Modric has already signed a new deal at Real Madrid, which will keep him at the club until the end of next season. However, he can break his contract if he chooses to accept a lucrative offer.

Former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have already made the move to Saudi Arabia this year, and Modric could be the latest superstar to head to the Middle East.

Modric has continually suggested that he wants to remain at Real Madrid for next season, which would suggest that he will reject the mammoth contract offer in front of him.