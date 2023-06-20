Lionel Messi to be reunited with former Barcelona head coach at Inter Miami

Earlier this month, Lionel Messi decided on the club that he will be joining once his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of June. Barcelona had been very interested in re-signing the Argentine, who ended up agreeing terms with Inter Miami for his next destination.

Messi could be joined by a couple of his former Barcelona teammates in Florida, with Inter Miami also keen to sign Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who both left the LaLiga champions following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

While it has yet to be determined whether Busquets and Alba will be reunited with Messi, one person that will be is Gerardo “Tata” Martino. According to Relevo, terms have been agreed for the 60-year-old to take over as Inter Miami’s new head coach.

Messi was managed by Martino between 2013 and 2016, firstly at Barcelona (2013-2014) and then Argentina (2014-2016). It will be the first time that the pair have crossed paths in their respective careers.