Ligue 1 starlet emerges as possible forward option for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are looking to build on their excellent second half of the 2022-23 campaign as they look to get back in the hunt for the LaLiga title, starting from next season.

While they are not expected to be overly active in transfer market, that could change if Joao Felix does leave permanently this summer. This would generate extra funds, but it would also mean that an extra attacking option is required.

One option for Atletico is Timothy Weah. According to Diario AS, the 23-year-old American international is one of their targets for this summer.

Coincidentally, George Weah, Timothy’s father, recently stated that Atletico is one of his favoured teams, and his interest would surely increase if his son made the move there.

🎙️| George Weah: “Today, my teams are Atlético de Madrid and Juventus.” 🇱🇷✨ pic.twitter.com/a0PjBD1xa5 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 20, 2023

Despite the possibility of a move, negotiations will Lille are not expected to be easy, and funds could certainly be an issue for Atletico Madrid. However, Felix’s sale may well change that.