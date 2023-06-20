Joselu Mato choice hints at further Real Madrid reinforcements this summer

Real Madrid’s latest signing, Joselu Mato, has been presented to the media in Madrid this Tuesday, and there was one particular detail that was picked up on. Joselu will wear the number 14 shirt, rather than the number 9.

Joselu arrives on a season-long loan from Espanyol, although Los Blancos have a buy option to make that permanent. Having lost the second-top goalscorer in La Liga in Karim Benzema, they now have the third in Joselu.

Ahead of his presentation, reports coming out of Madrid were claiming that perhaps Joselu would be their last attacking reinforcement of the summer. Yet Real Madrid have never started a season without someone wearing the number nine shit, which many took to suggest that someone else would arrive and do so.

Joselu explained that the number did not matter to him.

“In the end I believe that any number is important and I am proud to wear any number, I think that for me is now secondary. I enjoyed number 9 while I was at Castilla, but having one of the 25 best numbers in the world is already incredible.”

“I have never hidden my madridismo,” he said when pressed on the matter.

“In life you have to be as natural as possible and already having a number is already incredible.”

The 33-year-old was also asked what goes through his mind when he hears that Real Madrid need another striker.

“I am going to give my best, this is the club of my life and what you always want is to score goals. We have a template for other colleagues to help. I have scored goals throughout my career and I think that now it will continue to be like that.”

Nevertheless, it would still be something of a surprise if they did leave the number 9 free for an entire season. Joselu was keen not to commit to challenging for a starting spot, and instead said he was there to help rather than compete – in a similar manner to Brahim Diaz.