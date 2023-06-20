“It happens a lot in LaLiga” – Valencia starlet Yunus Musah “not surprised” by racist abuse of Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior suffered several instances of reported racist abuse during the 2022-23 season, with the most high-profile situation being during last month’s encounter between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Estadio Mestalla.

Vinicius was visibly emotional at the time, and there was a lot of fallout following the incident, with the Brazilian among numerous figures in Spanish football demanding that more is done to prevent these cases from happening.

Yunus Musah was on the bench for Valencia when the incident happened, and as he told The Guardian (via MD), it did not come as a shock to him.

“Honestly, it didn’t affect me because I’ve seen it happen many times before. Not in Mestalla, but in La Liga. It wasn’t a surprise, and it’s sad because it shouldn’t be normal. Much more can be done to protect players from this and more expression on how intolerable it is and the very serious consequences it has.”

Musah was also far from pleased at the Valencia supporters that chanted at Vinicius following the racist abuse that he had been subjected to.

“It was sad to see how the stadium sang at its maximum volume against someone who had received racist insults. The stadium was at the maximum power I heard. I can’t imagine how Vinicius must have felt.”

Musah’s sentiments will be echoed by many people across Spanish football. More must be done to stop these incidents from happening.

Image via EFE