“I didn’t want to be selfish” – Jordi Alba would have preferred to not leave Barcelona this summer

2022-23 was a very successful season for Jordi Alba. Having helped Barcelona to win LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup, he also led Spain to UEFA Nations League glory at the weekend, with La Roja defeating Croatia in the final on penalties.

However, it was also his final campaign as a Barcelona player, having taken to decision to end his time at the club one year before the expiry of his contract.

Speaking to Sport, Alba admitted that he wanted to stay at Barcelona for one more year, but decided that leaving this summer was for the best.

“If I had been selfish, I would have stayed: I had a contract, I was at home and close to my family. I think the most honest thing, however, was to leave.”

Alba is confident that Barcelona will be safe hands for many years to come at left back, with Alejandro Balde having stepped up in the 2022-23 season.

“(Balde is) a physical beast. He’s young, he has things to improve, but I think he has had a great season despite his youth. He didn’t have a lot of experience behind him and he has performed very well.”

Alba is expected to decide his future over the next few weeks. A reunion with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami has been rumoured, while Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are also reportedly interested in signing him.