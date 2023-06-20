Former Real Madrid and Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez in talks for shock return to La Liga

Rafael Benitez has been out of work since being let go by Everton, but it appears he is not only ready to plunge back into management, but return to his native Spain for the first time since being sacked by Real Madrid.

According to Relevo, Benitez is in talks with Celta Vigo to become their new manager. Os Celeste are looking to replace the outgoing Carlos Carvalhal with a manager possessing a reputation, and Benitez certainly has a long and storied career.

The Madrid outlet claim negotiations have quickened and could even be settled as soon within the coming hours, although days are more likely. RadioMarca have claimed that the Galician side are also speaking to Marcelino Garcia Toral, while Albacete manager Ruben Albes and Andoni Iraola were linked too, before the latter was appointed by Bournemouth.

Benitez would represent a rapid departure from the football that Celta have pursued in recent years. Carvalhal and Chacho Coudet have followed in a long line of coaches that prioritise pressing and open teams, whereas Benitez traditionally has been far more conservative with his choices.