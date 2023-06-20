Former Barcelona coach hoping to poach two youngsters for Las Palmas

Las Palmas secured the future of coach Francisco Garcia Pimienta last week, managing to get a renewal done after he secured them promotion. Garcia Pimienta is now looking to use his Barcelona connections in order to strengthen his side ahead of the upcoming La Liga campaign.

As per Sport, the former Barcelona Atletic coach is hoping to bring in creative midfielder Alex Collado and goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

The former has spent the last 18 months on loan at Elche without much success, but has played 89 times under Garcia Pimienta, scoring 22 times and assisting 11. Collado was also his captain at Barca Atletic, and is thought to have a price tag of around €3m.

Meanwhile Arnau Tenas is out of contract this summer. The Blaugrana have the option to extend his deal by two years, and are thought to be deciding whether he should remain at Barca Atletic – he is the current captain – or be loaned out.

Given Garcia Pimienta’s favoured style of play and familiarity with both of those players, these might be moves that make sense for for all parties. He may well be able to get the best out of them at Las Palmas, and in Collado’s case in particular, he is in desperate need for regular football again.