Deco set to make Barcelona move after cutting ties with sports agency

For the last few weeks, it has been well-known that Barcelona have been set to name Deco as their new Sporting Director, replacing the outgoing Jordi Cruyff.

However, official confirmation has not been forthcoming due to Deco having still been part of his sports agency, D20 Sports. The Portuguese cannot hold that two positions at once, so he must leave the agency in order to take up the position at Barcelona.

Luckily for Barcelona and Deco, the matter now looks to be closed, with D20 Sports confirming that they have closed their activities relating to the career management of football players and over sports.

Deco has already been working unofficially with Barcelona, and he was said to be very influential in the move to bring Vitor Roque to the club – that move is expected to be completed in the next few days.

Barcelona will hope that Deco has a fruitful career in Catalonia, but he and Mateu Alemany could have their work cut out this summer due to the club’s financial situation.