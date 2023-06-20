Dani Ceballos hints at imminent decision on his Real Madrid future

Real Madrid have already seen several first team players leave the club this summer. Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz have all departed as free agents, but that may not be the end of it.

Dani Ceballos could also join them out of the door, with his contract at Real Madrid set to expire at the end of this month. As of yet, no renewal agreement has been reached, although that could be about to change.

On his Instagram account, Ceballos has teased that an announcement on his future is imminent, posting a series of emojis to suggest that a decision is close.

Real Madrid want to keep Ceballos at the club for next season and beyond, although he would not be a guarantee starter, with Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde all also at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Ceballos has decided to remain at Real Madrid, but he would certainly be an excellent squad player to keep around.