Chelsea in battle for Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga on orders of Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are once again attacking the transfer market with a new manager at the helm, in this case Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has close links to Spanish football, but his latest request to Chelsea is no secret.

Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga appears as if he will be on the move this summer, with President Carlos Mourino declaring as early as April that he will be ‘bought from them’. Since, he has been one of the most courted names in the transfer market.

Liverpool have been most closely linked with Veiga of late, one of a number of clubs eyeing the 21-year-old, but according to Relevo, Pochettino has insisted that Chelsea move for the €40m-midfielder. Veiga is unlikely to move for less than his release clause, but his sale is crucial to Celta’s plans for the summer.

The Madrid outlet continue on to say that Liverpool, are still in pole position, and that Manchester City and Newcastle United are keeping an eye on the situation.

Given the price is set, Veiga will likely head to the team that persuades him the most, whether that be with money or a project. With a large squad at his disposal, Pochettino would have to convince Veiga that there is a role for him as an advanced midifielder, something they already have plenty of.