Barcelona register Gavi and hand him back iconic shirt as summer business begins

Barcelona have registered young star Gavi with La Liga, after plenty of drama to reach that point.

The Blaugrana had initially registered him in February, through a court injunction that gave them permission to register him. That injunction was initially anulled by the court, but Barcelona won the legal battle on appeal.

Since Barcelona have also had their viability plan approved by La Liga, which will allow them to register and sign players this season.

🚨 Officially official! Gavi has been registered as a first team player. @FCBarcelona ✅ pic.twitter.com/VBcvdYYbZl — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 20, 2023

It was vital to ensure that Gavi was registered before June for Barcelona, as otherwise his deal until 2026 may have been declared void via a clause in his contract.

The Blaugrana still have to register the likes of the Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto and Inaki Pena. It is not yet clear whether they have sufficient space in their salary limit to do so. Still, clearly they feel they are in a position to get their ducks in a row.