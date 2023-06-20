Barcelona, Real Madrid stars included in Top 10 for Golden Boy 2023 award nominees

The list of the Top 100 for the Golden Boy Index has been released, detailing many of the top young players in European football.

LaLiga are hoping to make it a hat-trick of awards, with Pedri and Gavi having won the Golden Boy in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The latter could go back-to-back, having ranked third in this year’s Index.

Gavi has been joined by Barcelona teammate Alejandro Balde, whose excellent 2022-23 season has seen him rank in fifth.

🚨 Pablo Gavi and Alejandro Balde are included in the Golden Boy Index 2023 Top 10. A huge congratulations! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/SeyyvdbaWv — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 20, 2023

Both have been outplaced by new Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who finished in second after an outstanding final season with Borussia Dortmund. However, he was pipped to top spot by Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

There was two more LaLiga players listed inside the Top 100: Girona’s Arnau Martinez (18th) and Real Sociedad forward Mohamed-Ali Cho (91st).

The award will be decided in the next few weeks via a vote, and Barcelona or Real Madrid will fancy their chances of one of their players being victorious.