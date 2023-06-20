Barcelona in advanced talks to secure second signing of the summer

On Monday, Barcelona secured the first signing of the summer transfer window, with Mikayil Faye joining from NK Kustosija in the Croatian second division.

18-year-old Faye is expected to join up with the first team during pre-season, although he will likely take his place in Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic squad for the 2023-24 season.

Having tied up that deal, Barcelona are now advancing on their second summer signing. According to Albert Roge (via Sport), they are in advanced talks to sign Eman Kospo, who plays for Swiss side Grasshoppers Club Zurich.

Kospo is a highly-rated central defender, who is only 16. If he were to join, he would join up with Barcelona’s U19 side, with a view to rising through the ranks over the next few years.

Barcelona will be pleased to be making moves to secure exciting young players for the summer, although their supporters will be frustrated that there is seemingly a lack of movement in first team transfers.