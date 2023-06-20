‘Barcelona are favourites’ – Fabrizio Romano claims Barcelona are leading race for top right-back

Barcelona’s latest right-back search looks as if it will end in a cut-price solution again this summer, but according to Fabrizio Romano, they are in pole position to sign Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo.

The Blaugrana began last season with Hector Bellerin as their starting right-back, but things didn’t quite come off for the Catalan, who left for Sporting CP in January. Despite signing Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy, there is no certainty he will be able to produce at the top level.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano was asssessing Arsenal’s options for the position. While confirming that the Gunners had spoken to Cancelo’s agent, the Blaugrana are reportedly in prime position.

“I’m not aware of any concrete talk for Sacha Boey, honestly. Just many rumours. Joao Cancelo is one of the players appreciated, they had talks with his agent but Barcelona are favourites to sign Joao. For Arsenal, priority target is Jurrien Timber now,” Romano explained on his exclusive Substack column.

This information comes shortly after Pep Guardiola claimed that City had not blocked a move for Cancelo to Barcelona in January, as Xavi Hernandez had claimed. That would appear to leave the door open to a deal.

It is more than likely to be a loan deal for Barcelona. While Cancelo’s stock has fallen over the past year, the Blaugrana resources are low, and they are unlikely to want to commit a major fee to the Portuguese.