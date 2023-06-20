Atletico Madrid youngster set to leave club mixed loan spells

Atletico Madrid are set to loan out midfielder Javi Serrano, after two unsuccessful loan spells.

Serrano, 20, was regarded as one of their most promising young talents two seasons ago, and made seven cameo appearances. Adding bite and daring to the Atleti midfield, there were high hopes for him.

However after two loan spells at Ibiza and Mirandes, where he failed to win a starting place, Atletico appear ready to let Serrano go permanently. Marca say that Serrano will join Sturm Graz in Austria on loan, but with an option to buy. They do not mention how much that will be worth, but say that Los Colchoneros will retain a percentage of a future sale.

Atleti have struggled to bring through youngsters into the first team in recent years, and will be hoping that the promising Pablo Barrios can kick on, avoiding the same fate. Currently Barrios is the only young prospect coming through in the squad, although he could be joined by Rodrigo Riquelme and Samuel Lino this summer.