Atletico Madrid linked with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder

As the days tick down towards the official open of the transfer market, increasingly it is becoming clear that they are in the market for a midfielder.

The latest to be linked with the Metropolitano is Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, as per Tuttomercato. They say that the imposing Danish midfielder is one of the options they are considering.

Matteo Moretto confirmed that he may well be on their shortlist, but that there were no advanced negotiations. Hojbjerg has recently been linked with a return to Bayern Munich too.

This comes in the context of Atletico being heavily linked to Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. It appears that Diego Simeone would be open to recruiting a player who can play at the base of midfield, a profile both Hojberg and Amrabat would fit. How much they are willing to spend remains to be seen, and with two years left on Hojbjerg’s contract, the Moroccan seems much more likely.

