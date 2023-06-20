Atletico Madrid interested in signing Premier League midfielder this summer

Atletico Madrid are not expected to be overly active in the transfer market, but there are areas of his squad that Diego Simeone wants to see improved.

The Argentine is keen to bring in a new defensive midfielder, someone that can compete with captain Koke. Sofyan Amrabat is one of the names that has been linked with Atletico, although Barcelona are also said to be interested in signing the Moroccan international.

Another name has been thrown into the mix: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. According to Relevo, Atletico are interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur star, although they anticipate a deal to be very difficult.

Hojbjerg’s contract at Spurs does not run out until the end of the 2024/25 season, which would suggest that the Premier League club would not be willing to let him go for cheap, which would complicate Atletico’s pursuit.

Atletico Madrid do not anticipate having many funds to use this summer, although that could change if Saul’s move to Saudi Arabia does come to fruition.