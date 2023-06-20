Angel Torres re-confirms who will be Getafe’s head coach for next season

Over the last couple of week, Getafe have been left in limbo regarding their managerial situation. Jose Bordalas re-joined the club towards the end of the 2022-23, and managed to keep them in LaLiga after an excellent run-in.

However, Bordalas was undecided as to whether to continue at Getafe, although Angel Torres, the club’s President, confirmed last week that they had reached an agreement for the former Valencia head coach to continue for next season.

Speaking to Cope (via Diario AS) on Tuesday, Torres has reaffirmed that Bordalas will be in the dugout for the start of next season.

“Bordalas is already signed.”

The news is sure to delight everyone associated with Getafe. Bordalas had a big impact at the club upon his return earlier this year, and he will hope to continue that momentum into next season.

Getafe can now look to begin their transfer activity for this summer, as they look to steer clear of any relegation threat going forward.